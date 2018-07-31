Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 30-year-old Leo Gonzalez, of Winfield, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. His bonds total $25,000.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Archie R. Boyd, Jr., of Mt Pleasant, on multiple charges in Titus. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Arrest, a warrant for Assault Family/Household member with Previous Convictions, a warrant for Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled person with intent to cause Bodily Injury, a warrant for Criminal Trespass, a warrant for Resisting Arrest, a warrant for Violation of a Protective Order, and Misdemeanor warrants. No bond has been set.