Titus County Bookings

10 hours ago

John Lewis Alexander, Jr.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old John Lewis Alexander, Jr., in Titus County on a warrant for violating his parole. He’s being held without bond.

Christopher A. Rodriguez

Titus County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Christopher Alex Rodriguez for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor. His bonds total $10,000.

Harlee Breanne Hill

Reportedly, 24-year-old Harlee Breanne Hill was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor. Her bonds total $10,000.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Elizabeth Rees was arrested in Titus County for Revocation of Surety on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new is $10,000. (Mugshot not available)

