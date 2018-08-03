Morrell banner
Titus County Bookings

4 hours ago

 

 

A 24-year-old Duncanville man was arrested in Titus County. Johnnie Hinojosa, Jr., was charged with Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. His bond is set at $15,000.

A 48-year-old Mt Pleasant man was jailed in Titus County. Andrew Askew was charged on an outstanding warrant for Violation of a Protective Order. No bond was set.

Titus County arrested 40-year-old Alejandro Flores, of El Paso, on a Bond Forfeiture warrant for  Possession of more than five but less than 50 pounds of marijuana. His bond was set at $60,000.

