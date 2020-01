A twenty-seven-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was arrested on five felony charges. Joshua Manuel Ramirez is accused of failure to ID as a fugitive by giving false information and four counts of Making Terroristic Threats. No bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Sixty-two-year-old Joe Preston Heath of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $10,000.