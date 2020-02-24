Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Heather Nicole LeBeau, of Talco, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She remains in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Shaquil Burton, of Fort Worth, in Titus County for Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping. He’s being held without bond.

Titus County arrested 38-year-old Justin Dwayne Coffey, of Naples, on a warrant for Harassment, and a Morris County warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Kyle Reese Butler, of Mt Pleasant, on a warrant for Harassment of a Public Servant. Bond is $15,000 and he is in Titus County Jail.

Titus County Deputies arrested 40-year-old Kimberly L. Lappin, of Pittsburg, on three counts of Forgery of a Financial Instrument. No other information was available.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Nathan Daniel Brown, of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Morris County warrant for Assault. Bond is $25,000 on the Assault warrant.