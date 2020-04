Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Zambrano was arrested in Titus County on 2 outstanding felony warrants. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Twenty-three-year-old Austin Scott Strawn of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. He was also charged with possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group Three Controlled Substance.