Titus County Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Ashley N. Moreland of Mt. Vernon was arrested in Titus County for Theft, a Bowie County warrant for Possession of Marijuana, and a Bowie County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond information was released. Mugshot not available.

Twenty-five-year-old Jaquavious J. Williams of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond information was not available. Mugshot Not Available

Tyrell Termaine Williams

Twenty-three-year-old Tyrell Termaine Williams of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail.

 

