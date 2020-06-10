" /> Titus County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Bookings

3 hours ago

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jessica Smith, of Sulphur Springs, in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Marihuana. Bond information was unavailable.

Longview Police arrested 45-year-old Bruce Franklin Stevens, of Mt Pleasant, for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. Gregg County Jail released him on a 5,000 bond.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Dmitri J. Rape, of Winnsboro, in Titus County on two Wood County warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They disclosed no other information.

