Kandi Hernandez

Officials arrested 39-year-old Kandi Hernandez of Mt. Pleasant for Forgery, and a Texas Parole Violation warrant. Her bond was set at $10,000 on the forgery charge but denied on the parole violation warrant, and she remains in the Titus County jail.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Nathan D. Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No other information was available.