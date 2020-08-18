" /> Titus County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Bookings

4 hours ago

 

Fulbright

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher L. Fulbright, of Mt. Pleasant, arrested on 4 counts of Theft, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. His bonds total $30,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Sixty-two-year-old Billy R. Rosewell Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Burglary of a Building. NO bond information was available. (mugshot not available)

Swafford

Fifty-six-year-old Clarence Swafford of Mt. Pleasant, arrested for bond surrender on drug and tampering with evidence charges and on a Texas Parole Violation. He is ineligible for bail because of the parole charge.

