Deputies arrested 32-year-old Angel Kelley, of Mansfield, in Titus County on multiple charges. Kelley is accused of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Fraud by use or Possession of ID information, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $10,000.

Titus County arrested 26-year-old Deangelo Sanders, of Memphis, TN, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unauthorized use of Vehicle. He has bonded out of jail and no mug shot was available.