Twenty-nine-year-old Johnny J. Carmona-Carrizales of Mt. Pleasant, arrested on a warrant for Possession of a between 4 and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, and a misdemeanor. No bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Twenty-four-year-old Kadayous Betts of Daingerfield was arrested on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and a misdemeanor. No bond amount has been set and he remains in the Titus County jail.