Twenty-six-year-old Kelly William Kunkel of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond was set at $200,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Seventeen-year-old Octavio Garcia and 23-year-old Omar Garcia, both of Mt. Pleasant were arrested in Titus County for Burglary of a Habitation. No bond information has been released. Mugshot not available.