Thirty-seven-year-old Eduardo Flores of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on warrants for Theft, enhanced and Evading Arrest with prior convictions. His bonds total $15,000.

Seventeen-year-old Julian Zaldivar of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on warrants for Burglary of a Habitation, Terrorist Threat against a Family or Household Member, and 2 counts of Criminal Trespass. His bonds total $26,000.