Titus County Bookings

Jared Thomson, of Paris, was arrested in Titus County on a Bond Forfeiture Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $10,000.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Kendra E. Sanchez-Gonzales, of Daingerfield, in Titus County on a charge of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Officials arrested 57-year-old Jimmy Wade, of Mt Pleasant, for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence and a TDCJ “Blue Warrant” for Violating his parole. Bond was set at $2,000 on the assault charge but denied on the parole warrant, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.