Titus County Bookings

Twenty-four-year-old Kadayous Betts of Daingerfield was arrested on two counts of Possession of Different Controlled Substances. He was being held in the Titus County jail.

Fifty-seven-year-old Fernando Sanchez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond was set at $150,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail. No other information was disclosed.

Fifty-year-old Julius Matthew Smoak of Daingerfield was arrested in Titus County for Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to Commit another Felony. He was also charged with a misdemeanor. Mugshot Not Available