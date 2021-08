Titus County Bookings

*Thirty-seven-year-old Asa Wayne Joslin Jr. of Leesburg was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Fraud, and Wood County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged on several Class C misdemeanor warrants.

*Thirty-nine-year-old David Roy Taylor of Talco was arrested in Titus County on warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Tampering with Evidence, and Burglary of a Building. His bonds total $500,000.

*Thirty-four-year-old Derrick Watts of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana. No bond amount has been set.