Mugshot not availableDeputies arrested 17-year-old Iciss McGill, of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and an unrelated warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Assault by Contact. Her bonds total $18,500.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Hector Gonzalez, of Winfield, in Titus County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence, and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. Bond information was not available.