Fifty-year-old Terry Lee Wilcox of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrest. His bonds total $35,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-two-year-old Matthew Wayne Hale of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $500,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.