Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021

Titus County Bookings

Patino-Martinez

Thirty-three-year-old Antonio Patino-Martinez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household member. Bond was set at $500,000  and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Brown

Thirty-three-year-old Alvin Lee Brown of Mt. Pleasant for Burglary of a Habitation. NO bond amount has been set.

Payne

Twenty-six-year-old Jaggar Dylan Payne of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony forgery. His bond was set at $75,000. He was also charged with several misdemeanor warrants.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     