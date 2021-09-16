Titus County Bookings

Thirty-three-year-old Antonio Patino-Martinez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household member. Bond was set at $500,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Thirty-three-year-old Alvin Lee Brown of Mt. Pleasant for Burglary of a Habitation. NO bond amount has been set.

Twenty-six-year-old Jaggar Dylan Payne of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony forgery. His bond was set at $75,000. He was also charged with several misdemeanor warrants.