Twenty-five-year-old James Michael Cagle of Lampasas was arrested in Titus County on two felony warrants. HE’s charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond.

Seventeen-year-old Alexis Ochoa of Mt Pleasant was arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm, Evading Arrest of Detention and Tampering with Identification Numbers. His bonds total $119,000.