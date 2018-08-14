Titus County Bookings

Deputies arrested 34-year-old David Alcala-Castenada in Titus County for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. The alleged victim was a family member. Bond was set at $2500.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Billy Mac Whitson in Titus County on Bench Warrants for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Tevon Darshawn Taylor and she remains in Titus County Jail under $34,500 on several charges. Taylor is accused of Possession of four to 200 grams of a controlled substance, Evading Arrest with prior convictions, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of dangerous drugs and marijuana.