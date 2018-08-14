Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Titus County Bookings

6 hours ago

Deputies arrested 34-year-old David Alcala-Castenada in Titus County for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. The alleged victim was a family member. Bond was set at $2500.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Billy Mac Whitson in Titus County on Bench Warrants for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Tevon Darshawn Taylor and she remains in Titus County Jail under $34,500 on several charges. Taylor is accused of Possession of four to 200 grams of a controlled substance, Evading Arrest with prior convictions, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of dangerous drugs and marijuana.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     