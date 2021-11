Twenty-six-year-old Jose A. Deras Jr. of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Class C warrants. He is being held without bond in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-four-year-old Clint Foster of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on a Camp County warrant for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact. No other details about the incident have been disclosed. (mugshot not available)