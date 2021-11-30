Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus County Bookings

 

Mugshots Not Available

Nineteen-year-old Charles K. Brown Jr. of Lone Star, was arrested in Titus County on multiple felony charges. He’s accused of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cass County warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

Twenty-five-year-old River H. Smith-Nance of Mt. Vernon, was arrested in Titus County. He’s charged on a Dallas County warrant with Aggravated Robbery. NO other information is available.

Twenty-three-year-old Brady S. Shaw of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault. NO other details are available.

