Titus County Bookings

Tami Burgess

Wednesday, Titus County Deputies arrested 36-year-old Tami Burgess of Mt. Pleasant for Felony DWI with three or more prior convictions. They also charged her with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Dangerous Drug. They did not set a bond.

William Serano – Serano

Deputies arrested 23-year-old William Serrano-Serrano of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. He remains in the Titus County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Johnathan Smith

Titus County arrested 41-year-old Johnathan Smith of Gilmer on a Texas Parole warrant for allegedly violating his parole for Aggravated Robbery. They are holding him without bond.

