Samuel James Johnson, III

Titus County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Samuel James Johnson, III, of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register. There is no bond, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Abigail J. Smith of Mt. Pleasant for Abandoning/Endangering a Child. No other information was available. mugshot not available