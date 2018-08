Forty-eight-year old Randy Askew of Mt. Pleasant has been arrested on multiple charges. Bond totals $12,500 on charges of Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction, Bond Surender on Violating a Protective order and Bond Surrender for Criminal Trespass.

Bond has been set at $6,000 for a Mt. Pleasant man arrested for Evading Arrest with a previous conviction, Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence, and a Misdemeanor. Bill Don Hunter was being held in the Titus County jail.