Titus County arrested Cortez Rashod Williams on a Bowie County warrant for violating his probation for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. They also charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.

Deputies arrested Mirrace Kendall Grant, 48, of Mt Pleasant, for failing to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register for Life. He’s in the Titus County Jail.