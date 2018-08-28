Titus County Bookings

Bond has been denied for a 53- year- old man arrested in Titus County. Alan McFarlin is charged with Failure to Appear on a charge of Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.

Bond has been set at a total of $39,000 for thirty-one- year old Daven Tremaine Shine. He was arrested in Titus County for Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

Thirty-five year old Brian Dwight Williams was arrested in Titus County on two Smith County Burglary warrants. Bond was set at a total of $200,000.