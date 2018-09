Bond has been set at $15,000 in Titus County for 44-year-old Quincy D. Morton of Cookville. He was charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.

Titus County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Daryl James Clemons on charges of Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bonds on the two charges total $395,000.