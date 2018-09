Two Pittsburg men were arrested in Titus County over the weekend. Fifty-nine year old Esteban Ponce(r) and thirty-two-year old Dereck Applegate(l) were each charged with Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor. Bond for each man was set at $10,000.

Twenty-eight year old Albert Luna of Vanhorn was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for possession of more than 5 but less than 50 pounds of marijuana. NO bond amount was available.