Twenty -three -year-old Jose Alejandro Deras Jr. of Mt Pleasant was arrested on a Bench Warrant from TDCJ for Aggravated Robbery. NO bond was set and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dexter Vernell Edwards of Mt. Pleasant was booked into the Titus County jail over the weekend for Burglary of a Habitation. No bond has been announced.