Titus County Bookings

Mugshot not available

A thirty-year-old North Texas woman was booked into the Titus County jail over the weekend. Katherine K. Castleberry of Fort Worth was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Violating the Parole she was on, and a class C misdemeanor.

A twenty-six-year-old man was arrested in Titus County for Walking on the Wrong Side of the Road. Further investigation, revealed that David Andrew Smith was wanted on a Pittsburg County, Oklahoma felony warrant for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. His bond was set at $25,000.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler was being held in the Titus County Jail after his arrest for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and a parole violation. Bond was set at $10,000 on the assault charge but denied on the parole warrant.