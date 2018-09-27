Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Termaine F. Bell, of Pittsburg, on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Tampering with Evidence. No bond amount has been set.

Bond has been set at $10,000 by a Titus County Justice of the Peace for 25-year-old Heriberto Ramirez-Suarez of Mt Pleasant. He was arrested for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $10,000 for a Quitman man arrested in Titus County. Deputies charged 52-year-old Stephen Hotary with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence.