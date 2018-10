Titus County Deputies arrested 19-year-old Tatiana Roman for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and ten misdemeanor warrants. Her bonds total $17,000.

Bond was set at $15,000 by a Titus County JP for 33-year-old Joseph Andrew Williams. He was charged with Possession of between one and four grams of Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. He was also charged with misdemeanor theft.