TItus County Bookings

Twenty-three-year-old Capashun Lapaige Smith was arrested in Titus County on multiple charges from several northeast Texas counties. She charged with resisting arrest, a Morris County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, two Cass County warrants for bond forfeiture, and two Bowie County warrants for bond forfeiture.

Fifty-five year old Lawrence A. Keeter of Talco was arrested in Titus County. He’s charged on warrants from Franklin and Titus County for DWI as well as Failure to Appear in Franklin County.