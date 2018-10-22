Titus County Bookings

Bond has been set at a total of $80,000 for an Morris County man arrested in Titus County on multiple felony offenses. Twenty-nine-year old Vernon Matthew Gildon of Omaha was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and Burglary of a Habitation.

Thirty-seven-year old Orlenis Rodriguez-Rodriguez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County For DWI with three or more prior convictions, which is a felony. He was also charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Bond information was not available.

Bond has been denied for a Pittsburg man arrested in Titus County. Twenty-nine-year old Paul Estambuli is charged with violating his parole.