Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018

Titus County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

 

Bond has been set at a total of $80,000 for an Morris County man arrested in Titus County on multiple felony offenses.  Twenty-nine-year old Vernon Matthew Gildon of Omaha was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and Burglary of a Habitation.

Thirty-seven-year old Orlenis Rodriguez-Rodriguez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County For DWI with three or more prior convictions, which is a felony. He was also charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Bond information was not available.

Bond has been denied for a Pittsburg man arrested in Titus County. Twenty-nine-year old Paul Estambuli is charged with violating his parole.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     