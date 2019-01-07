Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Kenneth Earl Ellis over the weekend on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone, and one count of Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, also in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $22,500.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Melvin Haynes for Assault on a Public Servant and resisting arrest. He was also charged on several misdemeanors. No bond amount was set.

Titus County arrested 54-year-old Derrick Pernell Smith for Possession of a Controlled Substance and several misdemeanors. His bond was set at $10,000.

Bond was set at $10,000 by a Titus County JP for Brenda Dorlina Woodson. She was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charge is enhanced because the incident happened in a Drug-Free Zone.