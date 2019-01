Twenty-four-year old Pedro Lares-Juanes was arrested in Titus County for Surety off Bond and Failure to Appear on a charge of Failure to Identify by Giving False Information. No bond amount was set.

Twenty-three-year-old Juan Alberto Ramirez, Jr was arrested in Titus County for possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a controlled substance. NO bond amount was available.