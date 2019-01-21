Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Scott Wayne Francis Mickus for Possession of a small amount of marijuana. Because the offense allegedly happened in a Drug-Free Zone, the charge was enhanced. Mickus was also arrested on an Arkansas warrant for violating his parole. Bond was denied.

Gotcher

Banks

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Joe Anthony Gotcher, of Mt Pleasant, and 33-year-old Roger G. Banks, of Omaha, in Titus County on warrants for violating their parole. No bond amount has been set.

Titus County arrested 57-year-old James Gregory Henley for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the intent to impair. He was also charged with Bond Surrender on the same charge, and on seven misdemeanor warrants.

Titus County Deputies arrested 23-year-old Juan Alberto Ramierz, Jr., for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with Bond Surrender on two burglaries, one drug, and one criminal mischief charge. Bond was set at $61,500.