Titus County Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Adrian Resendiz Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and Interfering with a Request for Emergency Assistance. His bonds were set at a total of $22,500.

Forty-year-old Amy Leann Lawrence of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. NO bond amount has been set.

Twenty-three-year-old Mario Lozano-Rodriguez was arrested Saturday in Titus County on multiple charges. He’s accused of 1st degree felony Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as possession of marijuana and dangerous drug charges. His bonds were set at a total of $55,000.