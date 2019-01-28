City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Titus County Bookings

33 mins ago

 

Thirty-one-year-old Adrian Resendiz Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and Interfering with a Request for Emergency Assistance.  His bonds were set at a total of $22,500.

Forty-year-old Amy Leann Lawrence of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. NO bond amount has been set.

Twenty-three-year-old Mario Lozano-Rodriguez was arrested Saturday in Titus County on multiple charges.  He’s accused of 1st degree felony Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of unlawful  possession of a firearm by a felon as well as possession of marijuana and dangerous drug charges.  His bonds were set at a total of $55,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     