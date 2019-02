Deputies arrested 36-year-old David Counce, of Mt Pleasant, and he is in the Titus County Jail under $42,500 bond. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Injury to a Child and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Jacquacy Romel Rogers, of Pittsburg, in Titus County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bond was set at $10,000