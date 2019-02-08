Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 43-year-old Kennis Cobbins, of Jefferson, on a charge of Fraudulent Possession or Use of Identifying information. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer from the Texas prison system.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Todd Knowles, of Omaha, in Titus County on a warrant from Morris County charging him with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. No bond amount was set.

Titus County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jason Walker on a Montgomery County warrant for a Motion to Revoke Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.