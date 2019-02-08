Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Titus County Bookings

3 hours ago

Titus County arrested 43-year-old Kennis Cobbins, of Jefferson, on a charge of Fraudulent Possession or Use of Identifying information. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer from the Texas prison system.

Mugshot Not Available

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Michael Todd Knowles, of Omaha, in Titus County on a warrant from Morris County charging him with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. No bond amount was set.

Titus County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jason Walker on a Montgomery County warrant for a Motion to Revoke Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     