Forty-five – year-old Bo T. Halley of Cookville was arrested by Titus County deputies after a traffic stop for driving without headlights. Because Halley had unopened alcohol containers in his vehicle, a consensual search was conducted. Halley was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drug, and a misdemeanor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Vandarious Cooper was arrested in Titus County for Violating his Parole. Bond was denied.