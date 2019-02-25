Titus County Bookings

Bond has been set at $29,000 at the Titus County jail for twenty-nine-year-old Jaquavion Markeith Veasley of Mt. Pleasant. He’s charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, and a Gregg County warrant for Disobedience of a Court Order.

Thirty-three – year-old Dustin R. Henley of Mt. Pleasant was jailed in Titus County on multiple charges. He’s charged on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Debit/Credit Card Abuse, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ali Al – Aboudy of Dearborn, Michigan was arrested in Titus County for Evading Arrest in a Vehicle or Watercraft and Obstructing a Highway Passage. His bonds were set at $6500.