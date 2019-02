Forty-eight-year-old Brent Lowry Reeves was arrested in Titus County for Tampering with Evidence with the Intent to Impair. He was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.

Thirty-five-year-old Jayson K. Ugwuhof Kansas City, MO. was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana. Bond information was not available.