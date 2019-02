Bond has been set at a total of $1.5-million in Titus County for a man from Mt Pleasant. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Juan Hurtado on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Ludwig of The Colony was arrested in Titus County. He’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Bond information was not available.