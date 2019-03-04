Titus County Bookings

Fifty-five-year-old John Lewis Alexander, Jr of Omaha was arrested in Titus County on a “ Blue” warrant issued by the TDCJ for violating his parole. He’s being held without bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Edward Zuniga was arrested in Titus County for Continuous Violence against the Family and Violation of a Protective Order. He’s being held in lieu of $11,500 bond.

Forty-two-year-old Richard Doyle Smyth of Talco was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $5,000.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mary Alderman of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on multiple charges. She’s accused on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Marijuana.