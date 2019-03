Forty-one-year-old Sean A. Holt was arrested in Titus County for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled person. NO bond amount was available.

Thirty-two-year-old Shawnee Valentine-Hoffman of Dallas was arrested in Titus County. HE was charged with failure to Identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Bond was set at $2500. He was also Charged with Violating his Parole for Possession with Intent to Deliver, and bond was not set on that charge.