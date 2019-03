Mugshot not available

Titus County arrested 37-year-old Kiome M. Hines-Morgan, of Mt Pleasant, for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and several misdemeanors. Bond information was not available.

Deputies arrested 34-year-four-old Andrew Adams, of Cookville, in Titus County. He was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.